Respect our laws - Angry Nungua Chiefs

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Leaders and members of the Nungua Stool have called on the management of Orca Deco Co Ltd., who have taken over their landed property at the Spintex Road, to respect the laws of Ghana or face their wrath.



According to the angry leaders and members including youth groups from Nungua who stormed the Orca Deco Co Ltd. On the Spintex Road, clad in red armbands and chanting war songs, said a Court of Competent Jurisdiction has given an Interlocutory Injunction Order against Orca Deco Co Ltd. Restraining them from entering or further developing the land until the final determination of the case but the management of the company flouted the said Order.



The people from Nungua, who are the owners of the said land said they were informed about the opening ceremony which was to be held today, November 18, 2021, for the company and that, triggered their action to stop the company and ensure that the right thing is done.



There was a near stampede at the premises of Orca Deco Ltd but it took the intervention of the police and military to calm nerves.



According to Nii Afotey Gbetse, a Divisional Chief of Nungua all indications have confirmed that Orca Deco Co Ltd. Stole the land and have refused to engage the owners of the land in finding an amicable solution to the problems the company has caused.



He said, although there is an Interlocutory Injunction coupled with a police action on the company to stop the project, its management ignore that and caused workers to work in the night until the project is completed.



The matter as explained by Nii Afotey Gbetse, Orca Deco Co Ltd. And Cemonit Ghana Ltd was ordered by an Interlocutory Injunction given by the High Court not to interfere with a disputed land situated and lying at Spintex Road in Suit No: LD / 0345 / 2021, till the final determination of the suit before the Court over the same land.



However, in defiance of the Court Orders, the Companies, Cemonit Ghana Ltd and Orca Deco Co Ltd., continue with their construction work, working day and night under heavy security protection.



He said since May, 2021 this application for the Injunction was granted and yet, the company continued in defiance of the court order to erect the gigantic structure on the land within a very short period.



“We are surprised to see a foreign company like Orca Deco flouting the orders of a Ghanaian Court. We will not seat down and allow that to continue. This land belongs to us and we will not allow anybody to take it. We have called them on several occasions for us to sit and see the way forward, but they refused. That is how come we ended up in court. And the court has given an Interlocutory Injunction against them,” he said in ager.