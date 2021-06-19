Resource security agencies to combat crime - Koforidua residents

Regional News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

Koforidua residents have raised concerns about public security following an armed robbery attack on a van transiting cash in Jamestown, Accra, leading to the death of a policeman and two civilians last Monday.



They called on the government to provide adequate resources for the security agencies, particularly the police, to deal with crime ruthlessly.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua in separate interviews, the residents shared their opinions about their security protection level and what should be done to guarantee their safety.



They appealed to the government to support the Ghana Police Service and other security bodies with sufficient resources to allow them to discharge their duties effectively.



Mr Cobby Barnes, an Administrative Officer at the National Health Insurance Scheme, expressed worry about the tragic incident that led to the death of Police Constable General Emmanuel Osei and two civilians including a child in the daylight robbery.



Generally, he described the state of security in the country as quite worrying with the surge in armed robbery cases and then appealed to the state security to step up measures to help curb the phenomenon.



Mr Kwaku Adofo, Former Vice Station Master of Koforidua PROTOA, also said security personnel in Ghana ought to be adequately resourced, citing many instances armed robbers had snatched mobile phones and cash from passengers on highways.



He urged government to provide bulletproof vests to security personnel and also provide police escort to drivers going on long journeys.



Mr Kwaku Jordan, a driver, who commutes between Koforidua and Accra CMB said he was mercilessly beaten by armed robbers some time ago, but fortunately, someone reported and the police appeared with their siren vehicle, making the robbers bolt away.



He also pleaded with the security, especially police to stop blowing the siren unnecessarily in order to arrest robbers like his case.



Mr Tetteh Nicholas, a commercial bus driver, was of the view that the security system was “weak and poor, because these days the desire to be in the [security] service is all about money not passion.”



He also accused the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service of misconducting themselves by extorting money from offending drivers or other road users.



He advised passengers must always be checked thoroughly at the checkpoints because some of them could be carrying offensive objects with intent to carry out criminal activities.



He urged the security personnel to be vigilant and trustworthy because sometimes when criminal cases were being reported to them, “all they tell the complainants is that their men are not at work.”



He said the government should prioritise the security needs of the country and consider the security of all Ghanaians as paramount, adding, “Because every citizen is prone to attacks from robbers and criminals.”



