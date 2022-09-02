'Resource Presiding Members to enable them function effectively' – Dean of Presiding Members

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

The newly elected Dean of Ashanti Regional Presiding Members Hon. Apostle Alexander Frimpong Boadu has appealed to government through the Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development to resource Presiding Members in the country to enable them carry out their mandate effectively.



Speaking at the conference of Presiding Members in the Ashanti Region held in Obuasi, Hon Frimpong Boadu who is also the Presiding Member for Obuasi Municipal said it is important for Presiding Members to be equipped with tools, and provided with offices with secretaries to enable them perform their roles optimally.



He also called for a fixed term of office for Presiding Members. He said "we understand there is an ongoing discussion at the top regarding this subject. But what we are saying is that just like MMDCEs and Assembly Members, Presiding Members should also have a fixed term off office preferably four (4) years to boost their confidence level in exercising their functions".



Hon Apostle Alexander Frimpong Boadu polled 24 votes against 11 votes by his only contender Lawyer George Oppong in the election of the Dean of Presiding Member.



He pledged to set up a committee to help settle disputes that might arise regarding the relationship between Presiding Members and their MMDCEs. He said it is imperative for MMDCES to have a healthy relationship with their PMs whiles in office.



"As Presiding Members we will continue to cooperate effectively with the management of the assemblies to promote development. There can't be development when MMDCEs and Presiding Members are at loggerheads," he added.



The Dean of MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region who is also the MCE for Asante Akyem South Alexander Frimpong waded into the impasse between the Presiding Member and some Assembly members of Bosome Freho on one side and the District Chief Executive on the other side.



The Bosome Freho District Assembly has been marred in controversy after over 20 of its members in the assembly indicated that they want their DCE impeached. They accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for assembly members.



The Assembly Members also accused him of keeping motorbikes meant for them and inciting community members against them hence resolved to impeach him.



This, however, resulted in chaos during the impeachment day. The Dean of MMDCES insists the issue was unfortunate and condemnable.



"This issue bothers on lack of good relationship between the Presiding Member and the DCE. We should all recognise the benefits of a good relationship between Presiding Members and their MMDCEs. Our districts can see development when we all unite to build our districts," he added.



Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the MCE for Obuasi who was the Chairman of the occasion underscored the importance of mutual understanding between the Presiding Members and the MMDCEs. He appealed to both parties to maintain cool heads and mutual respect in charting a common cause.



Hon Apostle Alexander Frimpong Baodu replaced Isaac Ohemeng Prempeh as the Dean of Presiding Members after Hon Prempeh's term of office expired.