Resolve budget issues quickly so government business can run smoothly - Agyinasare

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare has advised parliamentarians to bury their differences and resolve the chaos currently in the House.



The man of God is appealing to the House to avoid resolving their differences with fights and build consensus.



He noted that the House must work together and resolve the confusion surrounding the 2022 budget statement so the government business can go on.



He urged the Speaker of Parliament and the MPs to resolve with the speed our budget challenges so that government business can go smoothly.



He stressed Ghanaians do not want fisticuffs in the honourable house anymore and at worst, they (MPs) can trade words and not fight anymore.



He was addressing his congregants at the 2021 31st Watch night service held on Friday, December 31, 2021.



The House was supposed to have considered having the E-Levy passed under a Certificate of Urgency.



But proceedings ended abruptly as the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu announced the House adjourned sitting sine die last week.



This comes after the House reconvened Tuesday, December 21, 2021, following the abrupt suspension of sittings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah, after a fight broke out during the voting on the E-levy on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The House was expected to make progress following the clash between the Minority and Majority during voting on the floor of the House when the First Deputy Speaker took leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to enable him to participate in voting.