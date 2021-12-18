Resist pro-Bawumia proposals – Media Consultant tells Alan’s camp

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Media Consultant, Mr Raymond Ablorh, has urged the camp of Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten who intends to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections, to make sure they disallow whatever proposal that will give Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia undue advantage in the 2023 primaries.



He said they must be prepared to ‘fight’ hard just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his supporters did to secure his presidential ambition.



The NPP will be having their national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19. A number of key decisions are going to be taken during the conference.



In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Ablor said “NPP Executives Trying to Send NASARA to the Polling Stations Level to Consolidate Islamic Votes for Bawumia.



“The proposal to change the incumbent NPP’s NASARA Co-ordinator’s position to NASARA Organiser and move them down to the polling stations level is one of the ways Muhammadu Bawumia’s supporters among the NPP leadership are seeking to help him consolidate Islamic votes during the primaries.



“That move they estimate shall guarantee the Vice President over 40,000 votes ahead of the contest.



“Some party people I spoke with agree with Mr Daniel Christian Dugan, Former Deputy Minister of the Women and Children Ministry under John Kufuor that the party is treading on dangerous grounds with dire implications.



“To make NASARA present in all polling stations including places where there are no Zongos is to directly send Zongo votes there which, is questionable.



It’s no secret that the major Opposition, NDC get more Zongo votes than the NPP in the general elections even though the latter has NASARA from the National to the Ward level. Extending the NASARA to the polling stations level thus will make no difference in the general elections.



The motivation thus is to aid Bawumia’s campaigns and nothing else.



If Zongo lives matter so much to the NPP, their party wouldn’t have sat down for the Zongo Ministry to be scrapped without achieving the purpose for which, it’s established in the first place.



“The Alan Kyeremanten’s camp must make sure they disallow whatever proposal that will give Bawumia undue advantage in the 2023 primaries. They must be prepared to fight hard like Nana Akufo-Addo and his supporters did to secure his presidential ambition.”