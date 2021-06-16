Resilient pests and vector control industry crucial – Health Minister

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is a clarion need for a vibrant, resilient pests and vector control industry to be established in the country, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has strongly advocated.



This, he stressed, was very crucial, especially in the wake of the ravaging impact of Covid-19 on the country and the world at large.



“Covid-19 has taught us that as a society we need to prioritise ourselves in readiness to combat natural disasters and not adopt firefighting approaches,” the minister said.



Agyeman-Manu made the call when he launched the Pest and Vector Control Association of Ghana (PEVAG) yesterday in Accra.



According to him, recent happenings in the global landscape has made it imperative for the country to develop a resilient pests and vector control industry.



“In doing so, there is the need for clear policy direction and legislation to properly regulate and streamline the sector,” he said.



“My ministry is ready to work with all the stakeholders to get this done within the shortest possible time,” he firmly assured.



While praising the founders of PEVAG, the health minister indicated that it was also imperative that the pests and vector control space was sanitised by “building the capacity of players to respond appropriately and in a timely manner.”



The capacity building of players, he said, would also address the need to streamline the handling and application of chemicals used in the control of the various pests and vectors.



“Controlling vectors such as mosquitoes that transmit the malaria parasite, rats that transmit the bacteria that causes vectors to cause diseases, flies cause cholera and dysentery can be a daunting task.”



Against this backdrop, he encouraged the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the metropolitan municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritise pests and vector as well as disinfection of public places and other high risk areas now without waiting for another pandemic to strike.



A pandemic whose effect will require several millions of Ghana cedis to fight, he added.



Again, Agyeman-Manu indicated that considering the hundreds of companies operating in the pests and vector control space.



The PEVAG initiative, Agyeman-Manu, stressed, was clearly in furtherance of government’s efforts to minimise the increase of vector-borne diseases as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant challenges.



“Over the years, there has been an overwhelming increase in pests and vectors in our major towns and cities due partly to urbanisation, rapid of course, and the associated poor sanitation.



Unfortunately, he said, efforts to curb the increase of pests and vectors and other disease pathogens have not yielded the desired results.



That, he pointed out, has contributed significantly to the spread of preventable diseases and avoidable deaths.



Again, the health minister indicated the need to regulate and standardise the pests and vector control industry, looking at the hundreds of companies already operating in this space.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly AMA, Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, urged companies to take disinfection and fumigation of their premises seriously.



For his part, the Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has given them loads of experience in fighting pandemics.



To this, end, he expressed PEVAG’s readiness to help the country in fighting and preventing diseases caused by vectors and pests.



Mr Ebenezer K. Ampah Sarpong who represented the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was full of praise for the founders of PEVAG.









