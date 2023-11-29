Resign now and hand over to Bawumia If you want NPP to ‘Break the 8’ – Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign from his position and hand over his administration to his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on November 28, 2023, Owusu emphasized that if President Akufo-Addo is genuine about passing on the leadership to a member of his party, then allowing Vice President Bawumia to take charge is the most appropriate course of action.



According to him, this move would provide Ghanaians with the opportunity to witness firsthand whether Dr. Bawumia can bring his own ideas and initiatives to the forefront as he has claimed on most campaign platforms.



He argued that giving Bawumia a chance to lead in the months leading up to the 2024 elections would allow Ghanaians to assess him better.



"Akufo-Addo has worked, but if he wants things to be better, he should hand over the presidency to Bawumia and let us see what he can do. I believe that for him to come and prove that he is his own man, he would be able to move chairs.



“This will determine whether he will continue in office or not. So, if the president wants his vision and that of the NPP to come to fruition by passing the baton to someone from his party, then the best course of action is for him to resign and hand over the presidency to Bawumia and observe from afar. Ghanaians will see whether he is implementing his own ideas, as he claims, or not,” he said.



Akufo-Addo leadership of the NPP is gradually coming to an end following the election of Bawumia as the new flagbearer of the party.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries earlier this month, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.







