Resign now, Mr. Speaker! - Kabila to Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, has asked the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to resign as Speaker of Parliament.



Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is currently in Dubai on sick leave.



In a letter dated 6th January 2022 and directed to the Presidency, the Speaker noted his travel to the United Arab Emirates on 7th January 2022 is for a medical review.



A letter issued and signed on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament to the Head of Mission of Ghana Embassy in UAE stated; “I have been directed by the Clerk to Parliament to inform you about the arrival of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Dubai to undergo a medical review.”



Reacting to the Speaker's travels abroad, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila opined that the Speaker is delaying Parliamentary proceedings particularly regarding the E-levy Bill which is pending approval with his medical condition that demands that he travels for treatment.



"How can we be so helpless as a country just because of one man?'', Kabila fumed.



He stressed the Speaker's travels are becoming an impediment to the operations of the Legislative House and so implored Mr. Bagbin to step down.



"If we need to save the Speaker, let save the Speaker by asking him to resign quietly so that somebody who is healthy and stronger can occupy the space. After all, when he resigns today, he's entitled to all the things that he is entitled to till he dies.



''He swore that he won't allow anything to become an impediment in the function and functioning of Parliament. Mr. Speaker, by your own word [on your honour] these your travels on health grounds are becoming an impediment to functioning of that second arm of government, the Legislature. With the greatest respect, in the name of your own words and on your honour, I'm pleading with you 'save Speaker Bagbin' by resigning and let's get a new Speaker," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning.



