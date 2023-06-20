Resign if you can’t govern with 40 ministers – Bokpin to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Professor Godfred Bokpin, an economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has called for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo, citing his inability to effectively govern with a cabinet of up to 40 ministers.



Professor Bokpin argues that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Program secured by the country is not a definitive solution to the economic crisis and that additional measures must be implemented to complement the IMF's recommendations.



In Professor Bokpin's view, the government should reduce the number of ministers and dissolve unnecessary agencies in order to address the dire economic situation.



He suggests merging certain ministries to cut down on government expenditure and urges the president to take action accordingly.



The professor believes that it is unnecessary to seek perfect individuals to govern the country, as perfection is unattainable.



Instead, he emphasizes the need for effective governance with fewer ministers and a reduced budget, even suggesting the sale of luxury vehicles.



Professor Bokpin made these statements during a speaking engagement at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Business Meeting, where the theme was "The Current Economic Situation and You."



He also expressed skepticism regarding the IMF's role in transforming economies, stating that the organization lacks a single case study demonstrating successful economic transformation. He points out that Ghana, despite previously being praised for its IMF interventions, is currently struggling.



In light of these concerns, Professor Bokpin emphasizes the importance of Ghana deciding on specific interventions and strategies to achieve the broad fiscal policy framework prescribed by the IMF.



He believes that relying solely on the IMF will not lead to the desired economic transformation and calls for proactive measures to be taken by the government.