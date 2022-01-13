Resign if you are tired as NPP General Secretary – Ashanti Patriots to John Boadu

Politics of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself the Ashanti Patriots Movement is mounting pressure on the General Secretary of the party John Boadu to resign if he is tired of executing his duties.



The call comes after two NPP members in the Northern Region were allegedly suspended for breaching the party’s Code of Conduct and declared their support for Trade Minister John Alan Kyerematen.



The group believes some party members and executives including founding fathers such as Kwabena Nsenkyire, Nana Obiri Boahen, Alhaji Mohammed Baantima Samba, Hon Habib Iddrisu who breached the party’s Code of Conduct by declaring their unflinching support to the Vice President Dr. Bawumia ought to also be sanctioned.



The Convenor of the group Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi who addressed the press in Kumasi covered by MyNewsGh.com said: “We are challenging the General Secretary John Boadu to sit up and apply the code of conduct to anyone on equal grounds because most of the breaches occurred right in front of him.”



According to the Convenor, “We will welcome and celebrate John Boadi’s resignation because we believe that he has done his best and we have all seen his performance for the best years so his resignation will never affect the party.



“The party needs unity and hard work to break the 8 but it seems some leaders in the party have not learned anything from what happened during 2020 general elections. Intimating party members because they gave their support to Alan Kyeremateng and leave party members who gave their support to Dr. Bawumia will never bring unity in our great party,” he said.



“We are firm in our convictions that the clear breach of code of conduct with impunity by notable supporters of our Vice President Dr Bawumia and the unfair vilification of supporters of the Minister of Trade Alan Kyeremateng will heavily hurt the party unity and our resolve to break the 8 come elections 2024”.



Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi added: “The party has competent people who can act in the same capacity till the next elections to elect new National Officers if tired General Secretary John Boadu resigns."