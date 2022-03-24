Resign and tell Ghanaians you have failed – Black Rasta tells Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Media personality, Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta has asked the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to resign because he is a failure.



Speaking on “ekwansodwoodwo” on Okay fm, he recalled that Bawumia was a “fine gentlemen when we all saw you and said this man was one of us and could make us proud, all the big English, all the economics English, we heard it all” but he failed woefully.



The ‘Barrack Obama’ hitmaker, revealed that whenever he hears the words Bawumia said before he became vice president, he becomes hurt.



He quoted some of his words as, “When the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you. No country can be built on propaganda”



The radio presenter said, the replay of these words negates the personality of the vice president and makes him a figment of his imagination.



He added that, he has been saying on his show that “listen Vice president you are my brother, but listen you have failed, resign and tell Ghanaians you have failed. “



According to him, the vice president has been lying but claims he wants to break the “eight”, yet there is a lot going on around him, hence he should be ashamed and resign.



He also questioned Bawumia if he was not embarrassed of himself for his inability to fulfil the promises he made before assuming office. “You are taking the people for a fool”, he added.



Blakk Rasta described the recent statement by Gabby Otchere Darko, saying “government has cut down 30% expenditure” as an unplanned move by the government.



He also raised an argument that, government claimed he has no money yet wanted Ghanaians to pay his wife a monthly salary.



The radio presenter said, all these shows the government is fooling the people hence Bawumia should resign.