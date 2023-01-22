Resign – Oforikrom youth bare teeth at MP, MCE over neglect

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Concerned Youth of Oforikrom in the Ashanti region are demanding the resignation of their Member of Parliament Emmanuel Marfo and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Abraham Kwame Antwi.



Group on Saturday (January 21) staged a protest against these officials, citing stalled government projects, poor road network including a broken pedestrian bridge linking Anloga to Sisakyi suburbs.



“Residents in the two communities made several calls to the Municipal authorities to fix the bridge but all fell on deaf ears. Residents mobilized themselves and constructed a temporary wooden bridge to link the two communities.



“The poor nature of the temporary bridge constructed by residents of the two communities poses danger to the lives of pedestrians, especially school children and has even claimed lives”, the group said in a petition read by its Convener Jerry James Sukah.



“One other issue of grave concern is the poor and dilapidated road network in the Municipality. The Susanso-Ahinsan Estate road, Anloga Akosuaku-Alafia road, Toppers-Alafia road, and Emena-Appiadu-Kokoben road (ie. the road leading to the MP’s residence) among other roads in the Municipality. We also wish to bring to the attention of the MP and MCE about a river at Twumduase Odiyifo Nkansah area which was once dredged by a resident to minimise the flooding, especially during the rainy season”, they stated.



Clad in red and black attire and the youth marched through the streets amid heavy security presence, to drum home their demands after weeks of a social media campaign.



They have vowed to pile pressure on the MCE, the lawmaker and by extension the government, through such actions.



“Our Member of Parliament was ranked 273rd in terms of performance. This is an MP whose road to his residence is untarred. He is not visible in the Constituency.



“We need a better representation in Parliament”, Sukah said.



