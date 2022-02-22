Residents turn classrooms into places of convenience at Beahu

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: GNA

Some residents of Beahu, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region have turned classrooms of the Roman Catholic Basic School into places of convenience.



The development has become a source of worry for leaders in the community as there have been calls on the Municipal Authority, the Assembly Member as well as the Unit Committee Members to as a matter of urgency bring perpetrators to order.

Mr. Isaac Andoh, Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) who shared his frustration with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), lamented how difficult the act of these lawless people had been.



According to him, the Ahanta West Municipal Education Directorate had indicated that if the residents did not put a stop to the act, the school would be closed.

When contacted, the Chief of Beahu, Nana Kwamena Gyabin V, confirmed the incident but said the act was not as continuous as it had been reported.



He said efforts to get the perpetrators who were mostly the youth to put a stop to it had fallen on deaf ears.



Nana Gyabin called on the residents to desist from such acts because it impeded development.