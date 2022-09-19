Residents stranded after bridge linking four towns collapsed at Nkwanta South

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Residents have been left stranded after a bridge linking four towns in the Nkwanta South collapsed in the Oti Region.



In a report on UTV, the collapse of the concrete bridge is due to heavy rains, thus limiting the movement of vehicles and humans due to the development.



The four affected communities are Keri, Pawa, Gekrong and Kue.



Chiefs from the four communities have pleaded with the government to take action to resolve the issue as the collapse of the bridge has affected their livelihoods in the communities as farmers are unable to transport their harvested foods to sell.



Aside from that, children cannot attend school as they cannot cross the bridge to their various schools.



