Residents of Wassa Afransie build police station for Ghana Police Service

Regional News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Chiefs and people of Wassa Afransie in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region have constructed an ultra-modern police station for the Ghana Police Service.



The construction of the facility was supported by the Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly.



The Police station has separate cells for males and females and a juvenile cell. It also has offices, and an armory among others to help fight crime in the area and surrounding communities.



Prior to this development, there had been an upsurge of insecurity in the community and its surrounding villages.



Speaking at the colorful ceremony, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Victor Adusah-Poku assured the Chiefs and people of the community that, he would deploy Officers that were well trained and highly professional to the newly built police station.



"I will make sure we deploy well-trained and highly professional Police Officers to come and station here to provide massive security for everybody in this community and also protect properties," he pledged.



"In fact, the good people of Wassa Afransie have done well and they deserve high commendation. I will call all Ghanaians to pray to God to bless them for using their own monies to build a nice police station for the Ghana Police Service to combat criminal activities," he added.



He also encouraged the public to continue to have trust and confidence in the security system and cooperate with the police personnel in order to protect lives and properties of the people of Wassa Afransie and its surrounding communities.



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Mr. Frederick Korankye said, the Municipal Assembly envisaged getting each major town a Police Post and also helping the Municipal achieve a Divisional Police Status.



"The Municipal Assembly is working hard to get the Municipality a Divisional Police Command and also to provide each community at least a Police Post so kindly support us in prayers and money to achieve this vision", he said.



The MCE expressed gratitude to the District Commander and his men for their intervention in dealing with armed robbery cases in the Municipality and called for more support to eradicate crime in the area.



He also pleaded with the Chiefs and Elders to always make lands available for developmental projects.



The Chief of Wassa Afransie expressed his delight at the gesture stating that he strongly believed that, the presence of the police station would clamp down crime and ensure adequate security in the area.



He also pleaded with the Municipal Assembly and other benevolent organizations to help the community to put up a bungalow for the police personnel who would be posted there as they would be lodging in a rented apartment for the time being.



The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah took the opportunity to donate two thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2000.00) and 100 bags of cement for the construction of a police bungalow.



The Member of Parliament Amenfi East Constituency, Hon. Nicholas Amankwa also donated a motorbike to the police to help them in their transportation.



The event was highly graced by the Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency and the Special Guest of Honour for the event.



Also in Attendance were; Hon. Nicholas Amankwa, Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi East, Hon. Frederick Korankye the Municipal Chief Executive and Mr. Ishmael Anaman, the Municipal Coordinating Director.



Representing the Ghana Police Service were the Western Regional Commander of Police, DCOP Victor Adusah–Poku, and the District Commander, DSP Simon Setorglo.