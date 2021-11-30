Residents of Wa cry over their dark roads at night

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper West Region



Residents in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region are lamenting the dark nature of their roads in the town at night.



They allege this has been ongoing for many months now as authorities do very little about the situation.



They claim it does not take long before street lights that have been fixed break down again and urged the authorities to try and find an antidote to the problem.



It is the belief by residents that the situation is helping provide room for criminals and misfits to operate in a region whose crime rate is already a worry to many.



Checks by our Upper West Regional correspondent indeed confirmed the faulty street lighting system on many roads in the municipality particularly the outskirts of the town where criminals easily pounce on their unsuspecting prey.



A resident, Ibrahim Abubakar Wangara, speaking to us expressed his dismay over the development and wondered why authorities would renege on their duty to ensure the safety of the people.



He urged them to do the needful and fix the street lights and also contract someone to regularly maintain the lighting system to avoid the recurrence of the current situation.



He believes that apart from helping check crime at night, street lighting also goes a long way in reducing motor accidents on the roads.







Another resident, Isaac Kofi venting his frustrations stated: "Sometimes I don't know where we've gone wrong as a people in this town. Nothing seems to work for us here. When you buy power, you automatically pay for street lighting since it's part of the bill and yet, the streets are dark giving poor visibility. This is about our safety as we all know how people are attacked every now and then. The lights are not there just to beautify the town. The MCE must up his game."



Iddrisu Musah, also a resident bemoaned the failure by the Municipal Assembly to ensure there is regular maintenance of the street lighting system within the municipality and called on them to give the contract of the maintenance out for their smooth running.



However, our efforts to speak to the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomen were unsuccessful as calls and messages put to his phone went unanswered and were not returned either.