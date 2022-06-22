Residents of Twedie-Foase cry over death-trap road

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

The abandoned road construction and uncovered gutters in the middle of a busy road from Atwima Tachiman to Foase in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region is causing motor accidents on that stretch of the road.



The uncovered gutters and the broken bridge is located at the main Twedie–Foase road. Despite the fact that this road is one of the busiest in the district, the gutters and the broken bridge have remained unattended for years now.



Reports gathered by the Silver FM’s Akwadaa Nyame indicated that because of the open gutters and the broken bridge in the middle of the road, many accidents had occurred on that busy stretch of the road.



Ironically, the authorities of the Assembly seem unconcerned, while the gutters continue to pose a great danger to the road, whereas the contractor in charge of roads remains unperturbed as to how and when to fix the problem.



In an interview, some of the road users claimed that due to the particular nature of this death-trap bridge, several people had lost their lives. They said drivers tend to swerve the ditch and ended up causing accidents.



“More cars have been crashing into the bridge leading to injuries and deaths, but nobody is taking action, and this is pathetic. We don’t seem to value human lives,” a road user lamented.



Another taxi driver lambasted the district Assembly authorities, blaming them for “sleeping on their job,” and adding, “Human lives are being lost on the road but nobody is concerned.



The residents described the broken culverts on the 12-kilometer stretch of the Twedie-Foase road as a death trap, arguing the situation could be dire as heavy downpours can begin any time soon, and that, it had become a nightmare to ply the roads since they were riddled with potholes.



When contacted the assembly member in the area, Augustine Osei said efforts were being made to ensure the contractor go back to the site to continue with their unfinished business to spare commuters the agony of eroded roads when heavy rains started.



On the issue of the stalled construction of the road, he indicated the contract had been awarded to Asabea Construction Company Ltd, and the contractor was poised to return to the site to complete the project when the government paid him.