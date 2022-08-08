Residents of Tarkwa react to the extension of sim card registration deadline

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The extension of the deadline for the sim card re-registration has come as good news for those who could not register before the July 31, 2022, but to some people it’s a waste of time.



This is because there are some Ghanaians who like to procrastinate, and so would wait until the last minute before they register.



These were the views of some people who expressed their opinions on the extension of the deadline for the sim card registration to Ghanaweb in an interview in Tarkwa.



Some were of the view that there should not be any deadline on the registration so that people can register at their own opportune time.



One of them who is yet to register him told GhanaWeb, "I have not registered all because I have a tight schedule which doesn't permit me to go out and join queues in order to register, so this extension will give me the opportunity to register''.



Lots of Ghanaians could not register their sim cards because they had issues with their Ghana card.



Speaking at a press conference on July 31, 2022, the minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekufful said the extension had become necessary owing to the challenges such as the delay in the rolling out of a self serving registration as well as the acquisition of the Ghana card which is the mandatory document for the sim registration.



