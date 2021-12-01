Residents of Suabe call on Finance Minister to fix their death trap road

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Correspondence from the Eastern Region



Residents of Suabe in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region are calling on the finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta to fix what they call death trap roads in the community his father hailed from.



According to the residents, Ken Ofori-Atta can fix the roads in his father’s home town with his personal funds without suffering any adverse financial effects.



The residents also complained of a broken-down bridge that links the Suabe community with nearby Wenchi which is another concern they have complained severally over without any response from authorities.



They are therefore sounding a strong warning to authorities to as a matter of urgency come to their aid or desist from coming into the community to conduct any political activities including holding campaigns towards the 2024 elections.



They accused the minister of roads and highways, Honourable Kwesi Amoako-Atta of constructing roads of nearby community roads like Takorase, Kusi, and Kade but leaving Suabe behind.



Some of them also alleged that school children are forced to stay home while pregnant women suffer miscarriages owing to the bad roads.



They are thus calling on the government and Mr. Ken Ofori Atta to fix their roads as well as those of other communities in the district.



Former Assemblymember for the Akyem Suabe Electoral, Alex Sarboah in an interview lamented that aside from the rains worsening the state of the roads, the bridge is equally broken.



He added that the situation posed a great risk to motorists and passenger vehicles, especially heavy-duty trucks.



“Our roads and bridge have become death traps and we are at great risk if authorities do nothing about it,” said the Assemblyman.



He also wondered why the community should be denied its share of the national cake despite having prominent members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) such as the National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, Eastern Regional Chairman, Kingsley Kumi among another hailing from Suabe and the neighbouring communities.



“Father of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta hailed from Suabe and his brother, Jones Ofori Atta is a chief in this community so why must we be denied our share of the national cake,” queried Alex Sarboah.



He, therefore, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that his ministers immediately address the concerns of the community.



Another resident who identified herself as the wife of the Suabe Asafoatse said the situation was affecting expectant mothers and further threatened that politicians would not be allowed to campaign in the area, neither would the community vote in the next general elections.



“President Akufo-Addo, you have been here before and walked on our soil before, pregnant women are losing their pregnancies, our children are dying and there’s nothing we can do about it. We can’t even send our children to school. We are suffering,” she lamented and threatened to loosen the tyres of vehicles of government officials who come to the community.







Nana Pomaa, also a resident said, “our road is very deteriorated. We heard the roads are being constructed but they have refused to fix ours. They have fixed those of Kusi, Takorase and Kade. Here in Suabe, we also vote."



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Denkyembuor, honourable Seth Ofosu when contacted by GhanaWeb admitted that the road is in terrible shape but explained that the contract was awarded for the repair of the road in 2019.



Unfortunately, however, the MCE said the contractor abandoned the site without reason.



“That road is under contract, we have given it to a contractor…and they are aware that the road is under contract,” said the Assembly chief.



“The contractor has left the site and it is a fact. He came did some work but now, he’s left side.”



He furthered that all efforts to get in touch with the contractor to find out his reasons for abandoning the project has been unsuccessful as he doesn’t pick his calls.