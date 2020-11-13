Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi express shock over Rawlings’ death

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Thursday expressed shock and dismay over the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.



Many were seen in small groups discussing the sad news and reminiscing his lively moments with some of his popular speeches.



The news has been a big blow to Ghanaians across the country as they consider his death sudden and untimely.



The mood in the Metropolis has been solemn after the people heard the news around 1230 hours.



In tears, Madam Mary Kumi, a trader at the Takoradi Market Circle, told the Ghana News Agency that it was a sad day for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the entire nation.



"Rawlings was a gallant man and full of life even at age 73 and this has left me in a state of dismay after hearing the news of his passing," she said.



Madam Kumi said she vividly recalled his jolly nature and infectious smiles at his last birthday not long ago.



She expressed worry and concern for the wife and family and prayed that the Lord would strengthen them in these difficult moments.



Julius Kwofie, a driver, said death was inevitable and no matter a person's status in life, he or she would leave the earth one day.



"We need to accept it as a cycle of life that everyone would pass through at a point though it's painful".



He expressed his condolences to the family and prayed that the Lord gives him rest.



Madam Ekua Simpson, a resident, expressed shock over the news, saying: "2020 has been a year full of surprises but God knows best. This is indeed a sad moment for all Ghanaians.”



Mavis Acquah, a school teacher, summed up her words with psalm 90:12, "Teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom".



She said everyone would exit this world at a point in time and ”the death of a person merely reminds us that our life on earth is just but a journey.”



Justina Paaga, the Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, said it was a sad day for Ghana and a big loss to the nation.



"Oh God, to think that he recently buried his mother of 101 years… May his gentle soul rest in peace,” she added.



Adjoa Nyamewaa told the GNA that she could not believe the news upon hearing it and had to wait for some time to calm her nerves before she could accept it.



She eulogized the former President and said it was sad that Ghana was losing such a person at a crucial election period, and expressed her condolences to the NDC and the bereaved family.

