Residents of Salaga protest over unreliable supply of electricity

Regional News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region



Two groups, Concerned Youth of Salaga and Arise Youth, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, 2022, took to the streets to protest over what they described as an unreliable supply of electricity in Salaga and its environs.



Convenor of the group, Anyars Ibrahim regrettably recounted that the Salaga township for the past eight months has been without a stable power supply.



According to him, power consumers in the Municipality continue to suffer and lament the skyrocketing increases in their bills despite having an erratic power supply for the last eight months.



"NEDCO/VRA have taken us for a ride because we, the youth and by extension, the people of Salaga, are law-abiding and peaceful.



He served notice that if a lasting solution is not devised to halt the erratic supply of electricity in the municipality, they may be forced into taking grave action against the power providers.



They gave a two-week ultimatum to the two power companies to address their concern or else, they will stage another protest to press home their demand.



Chief, Wumbei Ibn Zakaria, the Municipal Coordinating Director received the petition of the two youth groups on behalf of the MCE for East Gonja, Hon. Richard Broni as he was out of town for administrative reasons.