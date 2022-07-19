Residents of Odorkor benefit from free health screening by ASA Savings and Loans

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited has organised free health screening for clients and residents of Odorkor in the Greater Accra Region.



The free health screening was spearheaded by the Odorkor Business Center for ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited on Monday, July 18, 2022.



The exercise was overseen by the Branch manager for Odorkor Business Center Mrs Beatrice Baiden and Area Manager for the company Mr Pope Neequaye.









According to Mrs Beatrice Baiden, the free medical health screening is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsivity (CSR) activities.



She explained that ASA Savings and Loans put together the exercise because it prioritises the health of clients and residents of areas the company operates in.



Over 110 clients benefited from the free medical health screening exercise.







They were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, blood sugar, blood pressure, as well as breast cancer, and general health check.



Those who had issues were not only counselled but were also given free prescriptions for their problems.







Monday’s free health screening exercise at Odorkor is just one of many similar exercises organised by ASA Savings and Loans Limited in the last few months at the various areas of operations.