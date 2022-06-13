Residents of Navrongo start social media campaign to demand completion of sports stadium

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: Senyalah Castro

Some residents of Navrongo have launched a social media campaign to demand the completion of the Navrongo sports stadium/ Youth Resource Centre.



The facility was among 10 stadia being constructed across the country by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The residents asserted that the project which began in late 2018 is long overdue as similar projects which took off at the same time in other parts of the country have been completed and are currently being put to use.



The Navrongo sports stadium/Youth Resource Centre is the first of its kind in the Upper East Region.



It comes with facilities such as a green pitch, VIP stands, offices, washrooms, and other auxiliary facilities.



On completion, it is expected to serve as a hub for sports activities and sports development in the region.



Although some appreciable work has taken place, the project is yet to be completed and handed over for use nearly five years after the sod was cut for commencement of work.



Social media campaign



Since the beginning of the week, a Facebook campaign #CompleteNavrongoStadiumNow has gained traction with several calls to residents to join forces and push authorities to act swiftly.



The campaign has also gone viral on WhatsApp where posters are being circulated.



The social media campaign has also targeted opinion leaders in the area, urging them to speak on the delay of the project which is needed at a time the Navrongo football community has made a major breakthrough by qualifying for the Division One league.



Overgrown pitch



The current state of the stadium did not show it will be completed and handed over for use any time soon.



This reporter noted upon visiting the facility that its pitch was overgrown and unkempt with grazing cattle dotted around.



He said there was no work going on, except some two men who guarded the facility. The men, he added, stepped out from a makeshift room to stop him from accessing the facility.



Efforts to speak to local authorities about the state of the stadium proved futile.



