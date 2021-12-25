Residents of Lower Manya share childhood memories of Christmas

Regional News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Correspondence from Eastern Region



It is not uncommon to hear comments like “Christmas was very memorable during my childhood days compared to current times.” Indeed many share this opinion.



While many recall the several parties they attended, others recall singing special Christmas songs aided by the clanging of metallic objects such as milk and milo tins from house to house with its attendant gifts from neighbours. Others also recount the special family meals shared with neighbours.



Not very many things are more magical than the Christmas season through the eyes of a child.



They are filled with sweet treats, family reunions, Santa Claus, happiness and holiday wishes of gifts coming true.



In honour of the holidays, GhanaWeb spoke with some residents of Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region who shared their favourite childhood Christmas memories and traditions.



60-year-old Madam Comfort Nartey recalled the special moments of Christmas where sumptuous meals were prepared and shared for all. “Our parents prepared meals and sent us to share with neighbours. Additionally, we the children beat empty milk and milo tins while singing and visiting neighbours,” she narrated.



Opining on what possibly made Christmas of old more memorable, she said the cheaper cost of goods compared to the situation today was a major factor. “Christmas of today is very difficult, it was easier in the olden days than today. We ate rice only during the yuletide but things are difficult now and we’re unable to buy items for the occasion.”



She added that she enjoyed the occasion more as a child than in current times.



Octogenarian Solomon Asare reminisced the Christmas of many decades ago with a rendition of one of many songs they sang as children.



The 85-year-old recalled the many gifts he was spoilt with during his childhood days. “On a sofa in our time, when it’s time for Christmas like this, you see the change very different. You see so many new items, Christmas carols are being played in stores, you see people busily buying things,” he recalled.



Asked if he enjoyed the festivities more today compared to his childhood days, he said, “I can say in our days we enjoyed it more,” adding that the cost of items in current times was on the high.



Emmanuel Kwaku, a cobbler also shared similar experiences of Christmas in the 1970s and ‘80s and recalled the past memorable days of Christmas compared to its unpleasant nature today.



He said though he had plans of travelling with his wife to spend the occasion elsewhere, the financial costs would not permit this to happen.



For 55-year-old madam Emmenine Tetteh, a seamstress, her fondest childhood Christmas memories was mounting Christmas trees in front of their homes.



According to her, the occasion was more enjoyable growing up as a child than today.



She said, “It was more enjoyable in the past. In the past, people visited others in their homes, cooked together and shared the meals with others but today, those things are no longer there.”



Watch the video below:



