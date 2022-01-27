Residents of Kromoase ‘bare teeth’ at Wontumi for abandoning school project

Regional News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Pupils of Kromoase D/A Basic School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to complete a six-unit classroom block that has been abandoned for so many years as the resident accused the Ashanti regional NPP chairman Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a chairman Wontumi who is the contractor of the project for abandoning the project.



They stated that the school does not have a toilet facility and fence wall. The chief and the residents have accused Chairman Wontumi of packing all his equipment away from the site.



This six-unit classroom block was started in 2019 by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The purpose of the construction of the school block was to address the infrastructural deficit in the school.



A visit to the school showed that pupils now study under an opened canopy shed.



According to some residents who spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, several appeals have been made to the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly but have not yielded any fruits.



The residents lamented that the situation was affecting their academic performance.



These concerned residents took the opportunity to appeal to the government and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to their aid as a matter of urgency.



The chief of the area, Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom II, cried over the project's delay.



He appealed to authorities in the Region to see to the completion of the school block to ease congestion in the remaining facility.