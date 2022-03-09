Residents of Kpane appeal to government to complete forsaken road project

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Residents of Kpane, a community in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern Region, are asking the government to as matter of urgency, complete works on their only road that links them to the municipal capital, Sagnerigu.



At a visit to the community by GhanaWeb, the residents expressed concerns about the bad nature of their roads and urged authorities to fix it for them.



The residents noted that the community has only two roads that link them to the main business City of Tamale and the Municipal capital, (Sagnerigu) but are all in a deplorable state making it difficult for people to access the community anytime it rains.



They further indicated that the community has no health facility and therefore access health care at the municipal capital in Tamale, but due to the bad nature of the roads, they find it difficult in transporting sick persons, especially, pregnant women to access healthcare as a vehicle including their main source of transportation ( the tricycles ) known as “yellow yellow” no longer ply the road.



They have therefore appealed to the government to work on them before the 2022 rainy season sets in.



"As you can see for yourself, this is the only road linking us to the Municipal capital, but look at it. We fear that if they don't work on it, and the rains set in, we will be cut off" a resident told Ghanaweb.



"We are appealing to our authorities especially the Municipal assembly to work on the road for us. Only God knows the number of people who have had serious accidents on this road. If only we could do it ourselves, we would have done it, but you know we can't, so we are pleading to the government to do it for us."



They explained further that their children who attend schools in the municipal capital (Sagnerigu) are not able to attend school anytime it rains, and that affects their academics.



"As it stands now, no driver wants to use the road so when we want to access health care or go to Tamale for any business, we suffer a lot," they lamented



"Our children attend JHS in Sagnerigu and anytime it rains, it means no school for them on that day because they can't use the road unless we take them to school," one of the residents told Ghanaweb.



"Last year, water nearly carried one of us away," they stressed.



The chief of the community, Naa Alhassan Mahamudu in an interview with GhanaWeb, blamed politicians for their predicaments.







He alleged that the roads were awarded to a contractor by the NDC government in 2014, but have since been abandoned when the NPP government, assumed power in 2017.



He added that every effort to reach out to the contractor to come to the site has proved futile.



The assembly member for the area, Issah Baaba, said he has followed the matter to the highways authority on several occasions, but nothing has been done.



He expressed hopes that the contractor will come back to the site before the rains set in to salvage the situation.



