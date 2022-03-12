Residents of Kpalsi applaud government for asphalting their town roads

Regional News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

The commuters of Kpalsi in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern Region, have expressed gratitude to the government and the ministry of roads and highways for working on their roads which they said used to be a nightmare to them.



The residents who heaved a sigh of relief in an interview with the GhanaWeb on Friday, said, before the roads were asphalted, it has been difficult using them and thanked the government and the ministry of roads and highway for the move.



On Thursday, work started on the asphalting of the town roads within the community as part of the ongoing facelift of roads within Metropolitan, Municipal and regional capitals in Ghana.



Roads in the community like the Kpalsi-Gbalo that links the community to the main business City of Tamale and the Municipal capital (Sagnerigu) and others have been given a facelift to ease transportation challenges in the area.



The residents who could not hide their excitement told GhanaWeb that they were grateful to the government for the gesture.



They said they have been complaining about the bad nature of the roads for long, but to no avail, and blamed the member of Parliament for the area Alhaji A. B. A Fuseini of negligence.



"Truly speaking we are grateful to the government for this work, the roads have been bad," a resident said.



"Only God knows how we have suffered because of the roads," he said.



They have also appealed to the government to work on the remaining roads in the area especially, those that need gutters and bridges.



"What we have to tell the government is, we are happy that they are asphalting most of our roads, but there are others too that need gutters and bridges and we will be more than happy if they work on those ones too" Mr Abdullah, a resident told GhanaWeb.



Road constructions



The Northern Region is one of the many regions benefiting from road construction in the country.



About 15 kilometers of roads have been asphalted by the government in the Tamale metro and its surroundings since 2021.



Other places like Yendi, Savulugu, Sagnerigu among others have also benefited from the asphalting of the town roads by the government to make the towns look nice, and also make transportation easier for residents in those communities.