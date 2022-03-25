Residents of Karaga encouraged to embrace peace

Regional News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: Adam Sahanaa

Residents of Karaga in the Northern Region, have been called to embrace peace and eschew violence to ensure peaceful coexistence among different tribes in the area.



The Coordinator for Karaga Peace Ambassadors, Mr. Baba Kamaldeen, who made the call, said the area has been noted for violence by the National Security Map due to its volatile nature and urged the residents to see one another as family and friends and desist from violence



Mr. Kamaldeen made the call in an interview on Tuesday at Karaga.



"Karaga has been noted on the National Security Map as hot area, thus because of the many herder-farmer conflicts recorded in the area, I will therefore like to urge the residents of Karaga to eschew violence and live together as one," he said.



He noted that the Karaga Peace Ambassadors was working in collaboration with other stakeholders to train community monitors who will monitor and pick early warning signs of any possible violence in their communities for timely intervention





He also said the KPA, together with the STAR-Ghana Foundation, trained all 48 elected and appointed Assemblymen in the area to serve as conflict mediators to help bring resolutions to conflicts arising from their electoral areas



"What we are doing as KPA, is to collaborate with other stakeholders such as the District Assembly and the STAR-Ghana Foundation, to train community monitors and conflict mediators to help minimize the possible outbreak of violence," he said



"We can not do it alone, so we are encouraging our people to see peace as a tool for development and desist from engaging in whatsoever disputes" he added



Karaga is one of the underdeveloped Districts in the Northern Region



The District has been noted for its farmer-herder conflict which has been common for years now.



Stakeholders, such as the District Assembly and the Karaga Peace Ambassadors, have been working together to ensure that the issues, if not resolved completely, will be minimised