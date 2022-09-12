Residents of Kablevu demand justice for their chief

Regional News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

There is unrest in Kablevu, a community in the Ada West District of Greater Accra, as the residents have consistently been witnessing bloodshed in the area.



The latest of the attacks was perpetrated on the morning of Thursday, September 8, 2022, by some unidentified persons.



The community situated in the Sege Constituency woke up to the molestation of their chief and the shooting of his household.



Many residents were also left in pools of blood while many women and children fled the area for safety.



The situation has gotten out of hand, the disheartened community calls on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to launch an investigation into Thursday’s crime.



Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, is the leader of the group demanding justice for the Kablevu residents.



He said: “as a native from the Ada West District, Sege constituency, I am asking for an investigation into the Kablevu shooting incident led by the IGP, Dr. Akufo Dampare.”



The security also called for support from the general public and media to help unravel the perpetrators of the heinous crimes that have become rampant in the Sege Constituency.