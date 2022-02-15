Residents of Borteyman, Adjiringanor and Mmai Djorn applaud IGP for fighting land guards

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Residents of Borteyman, Adjiringanor and Nma Dzorn in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are full of praise for the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for tackling the menace of land guards who have been terrorizing them head-on since assuming office.



You would recall that on the 28th of January 2022, the residents issued a statement and subsequently petitioned the IGP relative to how they were being attacked by landguards.



This petition was well received by the IGP and acted on same with swift response through the Anti-Languards Division of the Ghana Police Service.



It is trite knowledge that the issue regarding Land guards and their activities within these areas have been on the ascendancy in recent times leaving residents restless and in fear for their lives. This situation pushed the residents to petition the Inspector General of Police. Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to take immediate steps in dealing with the matter.



The IGP upon receipt of the petition acted swiftly through the Anti-Languards division of the Ghana Police service. This intervention according to the residents was as the pervasive issue had been going from bad to worse with daily reports of land guards brutalizing landowners and property developers unprovoked and in many instances robbery.



The residents further revealed that the IGP's relentless effort to clamp down the activities of these hoodlums who use brute force to intimidate property owners has since reduced considerably.



One resident who spoke on grounds of anonymity indicated that these land guards were often in the company of some developers who were illegally taking lands from legally acquired owners with brute force and assault.



The Land Act 2020 prescribes a minimum five-year jail term and a maximum 15-year sentence for persons acting as land guards. Those who engage the services of same in Ghana also fall foul of the law.



The deployment of the anti Land guard Unit by the Ghana Police Service is one of the drastic measures employed to effectively end the activities of Land guards in Accra.

We wish to encourage the IGP and the Anti-Land Guards Division of the Ghana Police Service to continue to fight this menace of Land guards in the whole of the Greater Accra Region.