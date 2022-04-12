Residents of Awereso in the Eastern Region threaten to vote out MP over bad roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Awereso near Nsawam in the Eastern Region have served notice that they will vote against their Member of Parliament (MP) if he fails to do the needful by fixing their bad roads.



According to them, the bad state of their roads is the reason they voted against their former New Patriotic Party MP for Ayensuano Constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye.



“We voted against the former MP because he failed to offer remedies for the state of the bad roads leading to the area,” the residents said.



They said they have given the new MP, Teddy Nana Yaw Addy of the main opposition National Democratic Congress four years and if he also fails to do anything about the roads, he will also be booted out.



The residents particularly, taxi drivers complained bitterly about the state of the roads which has led to them incurring debts on daily basis in the wake of the recent economic hardships in the country.



“If I go for one trip I have to get my ball joints among others fixed because the roads are bad,” a taxi driver said.



The residents revealed that sick people die on the road every day because drivers are unable to speed on the road when transporting sick people to the nearest hospital at Nsawam.



They further cautioned the MP to desist from honouring radio programmes and telling the world he has had the roads in the area fixed.



They said all pleas to have the road fixed have fallen on deaf ears.



Nana Mensah Governor, chief of Awereso speaking in an interview on the state of roads in the area on Accra 100.5 FM’s 6:00 AM news, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, said the state of the road is a source of worry expressing his displeasure about the delays in having the roads fixed.



