Residents of Assin North are very ungrateful and wicked – Akua Donkor

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFA), Akua Donkor, has slammed residents of Assin North Constituency for voting against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recent by-election.



According to her, the residents showed how ungrateful they are by voting for the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, James Gyakye Quayson.



Speaking in a Kofi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, Akua Donkor added that despite all the development President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought to Assin North, the residents decided to show him wickedness.



“They (the Assin North Constituents) have done a great misdeed to themselves by not voting for the NPP. You can’t challenge a government in power; it has the money. It says it would bring you development, but you are saying you don't know what it. You have harmed yourselves and future generations.



“What annoys me the most is the reason they gave. They were saying that the candidate of the NPP was not a voter there and that he would not vote for himself, so why should they vote for him?



“You (the Assin North residents) are not grateful for the roads this government have constructed for you. The government have commissioned more contractors, who have brought their machines out to construct more roads for you, but you rejected it because of your wickedness,” she said in Twi.



She added that it is unfortunate that the people of Assin North voted for someone who is currently being prosecuted by the government.



Akua Donkor also stated that her political party is still active and that she would be filing her nomination to contest the 2024 elections.



