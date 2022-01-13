Residents of Assin Kushea jubilate over the construction of a bridge on River Pra

Regional News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: GNA

The residents of Assin Kushea and its adjourning communities have breathed a sigh of relief over the construction of a 2.5km bridge on River Pra, which had been abandoned for nearly two decades.



The steel bridge on River Pra, valued at GH¢14,000,000 was constructed by Thacos Construction with funding by the Belguim Government.



The Ghana Government had to construct a road to make the bridge accessible but it was delayed for many years until work started about six months ago through the instrumentality of Ahunabobrim Pra Agyesaim VI, Omanhene of Owirenkyi Traditional Area.



The road is yet to be tarred and the bridge would be handed over to the chiefs and people of Assin Kushea soon.



The residents expressed profound gratitude to Ahunabobrim who is also the Chief of Assin Kushea for the efforts he made for the realization of the bridge.



The bridge will connect about 20 communities which have been neglected for more than two decades which heightened the plight of commuters since the only access route to Assin North District from Adansi South District was to cross River Pra.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kofi Essuman, a farmer said the bridge will boost the economic activities between Assin Kushea and the other communities.



This he said will also lessen the burden of the people travelling long distances to market their farm produce.



Mrs Eva Mensah, a teacher giving her view on the significance of the bridge, said the plight of commuters in the area had been curtailed.



She called for a strict maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the bridge.



Mr Kwame Osei, a driver noted that the bridge had saved them a lot of time and resources as they now spend 15 minutes, from Assin Kushea to the other communities, instead of two hours journey.