Residents of Apiate to undergo crisis, trauma therapy – GPA

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has indicated that it’s poised to collaborate with the disaster management body to provide crisis or trauma therapy to affected persons in the Appiatse-Bogoso tragedy.



The Association in a statement dated January 21, 2022, said the physical loss is immense but the trauma associated with the loss is tremendous.



“This can be overwhelming for the victims especially men, women, and children who are victims of the explosion as well as those who experienced it indirectly. We are therefore poised to lend our maximum support in response to the disaster management team to render Crisis/Trauma therapy services to families and other affected persons of the Apiate explosion.



“We encourage all victims and community members to remain calm and cooperate with authorities as they investigate the issues and reach out to them to alleviate their plight,” National Public Relations Officer for the Association, Mrs. Joy Anima Debrah disclosed.



According to her, the Association has provided various psycho-social support to victims of disasters in previous years.



“The unpleasant incident has recorded loss of valuable lives and property worth millions of cedis. An entire community has been raised down, parents and breadwinners have died while others are severely injured. Homes have been destroyed and families including children have suddenly become orphans and homeless,” she added.



She appealed to society to place value on the Psychological dimension of life.



“Issues in this area of life can have long-lasting effects if there is no intervention,” Mrs. Joy Anima Debrah disclosed.







