Residents of Amassaman-Attohman in free-for-all open defecation over lack of toilets

Regional News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Attohman in the Amassaman municipality of the Greater Accra have raised concern over the lack of toilet facilities in the area.



The residents have been left with no option but to resort to open defecation since 2019.



The Attohman area with over one hundred houses along the Accra-Kumasi highway just about a ten-minute walk from the Amassaman area has no public toilet.



According to the residents who spoke with Stephen Adjei in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ghana Yensom morning show on Monday, February 7, 2022, the area has no public toilet.



The residents contested that it is only one person who has a toilet facility in his house in the area.



They added that all those who are not on good terms with the owner of the said facility had to resort to open defecation.



A resident told the morning show that the Municipal Chief Executive of the Amasaman Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkingson, promised to build a toilet facility but that has not materialized since 2019.



They argue that a building meant for the toilet facility in the area has been turned into a garage by a young man for the repair of cars