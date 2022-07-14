Residents of Akwadum besiege police station over alleged ritualists who abducted two children

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hundreds of residents of Akwadum in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, besieged the police station over the arrest of two alleged money ritualists accused of abducting two children.



The suspects – a young male and female were accused of abducting four and 10-year-old male and female children respectively into an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle at Akorabo, a farming community near Suhum whilst their parents were away.



A witness who noticed the incident raised an alarm.



Some Okada riders in the community pursued the suspects but they sped off.



Information was disseminated t to the various communities along the Suhum to Koforidua road to be on alert. Police personnel at the Akwadum checkpoint were also put on alert.



The suspects sensing danger, however, attempted to use the rough road from Akwadum through to Subriso to Nyamekrom to reach Koforidua ostensibly to escape arrest however, information reached the Subriso community which the Assembly member and some Okada riders blocked the suspects, and with the help of the community police personnel arrested and sent the suspects to Akwadum Police station.



Hundreds of angry residents besieged the police station and demanded the release of the suspects for instant justice.



The local police overwhelmed by the mob and the volatile environment, informed the Effiduase District Police Command which armed police personnel was dispatched to whisk the suspects away having used megaphones to speak to the mob to calm down.



The impounded vehicle aboard by the suspects was also taken to Effiduase District Police Command for further investigation.v