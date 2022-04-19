Residents of Ahiabukorpe plunge into darkness as thieves destroy transformer

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Ahiabukorpe, a community in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra region were plunged into sudden darkness on Thursday April 13, 2022, after unidentified persons vandalized a 200KVA pole-mounted transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd., that serves the community.



According to a statement issued by the Accra West division of the ECG, the destruction of the transformer is the second recorded in the municipality in two weeks.



It said the unidentified thieves had earlier stolen copper windings in a newly installed transformer at Dunyo, another community in the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



General Manager of the ECG’s Accra West region, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney bemoaned the acts of vandalism and thievery, and admonished the public to help protect electrical installations in their communities.



“As a power distribution company keen on ensuring that we provide safe and reliable electricity supply to our customers, we have heavily invested in getting adequate materials at vantage points in all communities to enhance the power that we supply” he said.



“The cost of replacing expensive materials like transformers which are often rendered useless after such thefts, affect the Company’s operations and investments made” Ing. Ghunney added.



He also charged the public to report any suspicious persons or activities around any of ECG’s installations to the nearest police station or office of the ECG.



Meanwhile, the estimated cost of the 200KVA transformer is about GH¢39,000.00 and the incident has been reported to the Pokuase Police station.



