Residents of Abuakwa DKC suspect foul play in the death of 16-year-old SHS student

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Abuakwa DKC, a suburb of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, are worried over the circumstances that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Kwadwo Emmanuel, on Friday, August 12, 2022.



The 16-year-old, who lives with his grandmother, was found hanging in his room with his leg touching the ground.



This, according to the residents, was a strange incident, especially when the deceased was only an SHS 1 student at the Agogo State Senior High School.



The residents, who could not hide their surprise, told GhanaWeb that they suspect foul play in his death; adding that he might have been hanged by someone else.



Mrs. Rebecca Okyere, a teacher and grandmother of the deceased, narrated the incident to GhanaWeb.



She said she left fit and unworried Emmanuel home and went to school only to come back to witness the unfortunate incident.



"Emmanuel woke up this morning just as usual, and he was in a very good mood. After morning prayers, we all proceeded to do our household chores. I left my grandson at home whilst I went to school, and when I got back home, I found that he had not eaten the food I left for him.



"Initially, I thought he was just kidding me, so I asked him to stop joking, but still there was no response. I went closer to him and found some foam on his mouth. When I touched him, his body had become very sad, like never before," she told GhanaWeb.



The sad grandmother said she cried for help, but it was too late.



The body has since been conveyed by the Abuakwa police as investigations begin.