Residents in fear as unidentified man found burnt to death at Gomoa

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Charred dead body was discovered on Monday at Fiifi, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano



• Victim was covered with burning car tyres



• His body has been retrieved by police for autopsy and preservation



Residents of Fiifi, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano, are said to have been struck with fear following the discovery of the charred body of an unidentified man on Monday, October 18, morning.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the burnt body of the man suspected to have been murdered was discovered by residents along a path in the early hours of the day.



The unidentified man said to be wearing only a peach t-shirt was sighted covered with car tyres from his head to his toes and still in flames as of the time his body was discovered.



The Gomoa Nyanyano Police reported to the scene to pick up the remains of the deceased man.



According to the police, they are faced with difficulty in identifying the deceased as most of his facial features has been destroyed by the fire.



His body was deposited at the police morgue pending investigation and autopsy.