Residents fear contracting diseases due to iInflux of cattle at Wenchi

The cattle are reported to be polluting the only source of water

The people of Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region have raised concerns over the sudden influx of cattle and other livestock into their towns, polluting their only source of water.



According to Happy FM’s Correspondent in the region, Augustine Adombire, the sudden influx of cattle in the area started around December, 2020 and has gotten worse, especially in the early months of 2021.



The people of Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area who rely on the Tain River which flows from Wenchi through to the Tain Township for use as domestic purposes, are now afraid they will contract and spread a number of diseases from sharing the water with cattle and sheep. They however still use this river because they have no alternative.



Augustine noted that the people of Wenchi have taken active steps to resolve this situation but to no avail and have promised to take matters into their own hands.



Reporting the situation on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Augustine said, “The residents knowing they have no access to potable or any alternative source of water if they allow the cattle and sheep to keep polluting the Tain River reported the issue to the town’s Assembly Member. The Assembly Member also went to see the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to address the matter”.



Not being satisfied with the steps being taken by these authorities, the youth of the town went see the Police Commander of the Wenchi Municipality and sought for his intervention as they could not keep sharing their water with livestock.



On Augustine’s account, the youth of Wenchi gave the Police Commander two (2) options if he failed to intervene in the situation. “The youth promised to kill any animal they caught around the Tain River or keep the animal till the owner showed up and was dealt with”.



The Police Commander weary of any violence erupting in his jurisdiction, advised them against it and encouraged them to report such situations to the Police.



Contradicting the seeming support from the Police to resolve the matter, the Assembly Member of the town, Emmanuel Dekyi in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show motioned that upon reporting the menace caused by the cattle to the Wenchi Municipal Police, the Crime Officer he met told him to arrest and drag any of the Fulani herdsmen to the Police station for questioning. “How can I as an Assembly Member effect an arrest?” Emmanuel asked host, Samuel Eshun.



It is believed the livestock belong to persons of authority in the country and some opinion leaders in the Wenchi enclave and that is why no active steps are being taken to resolve the problem.



About two thousand (2000) cattle have migrated to the Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area in the Wenchi enclave over a period of less than 2 months, sharing the only source of drinking water with the residents who are scared of contracting unknown diseases.



In addition to the fear of contracting diseases, it is also feared that violence may erupt between the people of the town and Fulani herdsmen as it has happened in other areas of the Ashanti Region.



