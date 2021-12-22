Residents called on government to construct the Yuni - Kumbungu road

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Correspondence from the Northern Region



The chief and people of Yuni, a community under the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region have called on the government to fix the only road linking the community to the district capital, Kumbungu.



The road which is currently in a bizarre state and is difficult to navigate on does not only serve the residents but has also been the main root through which tipper tracks from far and near plied on to the nearby sand winning site in the area.



The constant use of the road by the heavy-duty tipper tracks according to the residents has further exacerbated the situation, rendering the road un-motorable for tricycles, and motorbikes to ply on which are their main source of transportation in the area.



The chief of the community, Suleiman Nayi whilst speaking to GhanaWeb Northern Regional correspondent Alidu Abdul Rashid said the bad nature of the road is affecting the livelihood of the residents and therefore must be looked at.



He said the terrible nature of the road has always made it difficult for them to transport sick people and pregnant women to the district hospital for medical attention.



“Whenever somebody requires medical attention, the person is often been transported to the district hospital on a motorbike for treatment which sometimes before arriving there, leads to other complications due to the bumpy and dusty nature of the road."



Chief Nayi also complains about the bad nature of the road which always makes it difficult for them to bring their farm produce home after harvesting, leading to their wastage in the farms.



“ Farming is our main occupation in this community. Imagine spending time and resources on farming and after harvesting, then you can't transport your farm produce home due to the bad nature of the road."



The Chief has, therefore, appealed to the MP of the area, Dr. Hamza Adam, the DCE of the area, Abdul Salam Hamza Fatawu, and the central government to come to their aid and ensure the road is constructed to alleviate the suffering they are going through.



In an interview with some of the residents, they similarly called on the government to come to their aid.



Alhassan Jarin, a resident shares that; “the nature of the road is a serious issue to us, especially when your child is sick and it is in the rainy season, then, you have to send the sick child to the hospital for treatment. At some point on the road, you will be compelled to carry the sick person on the shoulder due to the overflow of water on the road. So we are calling on the government to come to our attention."



Another resident, Osman Sayibu also lamented that “ We are farmers in this community, after harvesting, we often find it difficult to bring the farm produce home, simply because the road is not good, so we are appealing to the government to come to aid."