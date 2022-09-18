Residents blame MCE, MP for causing developmental retardation

Regional News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Residents of Ward Six, a suburb of Asante Akyem Central in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, have threatened to deal with the NPP government during the 2024 general election.



According to the angry residents, the area lacks an assembly member due to confusion that ensued between the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, and the MCE, Mr. Robert Yaw Kwakye, during the assembly elections.



The disappointed residents claimed that, the Member of Parliament during the assembly's election, appointed his “boy” to lead as an assembly member, while the MCE also brought his preferred candidate, and this, in turn, brought a heated misunderstanding between the two factions that led to placement of court injunction.



The area has, since, been without an assembly member for the past three(3) years.



They further disclosed that the situation has brought a lot of developmental hindrances to the community.



According to them, the community has been hindered with development projects such as good drinking water, electricity, toilet facilities, health facilities, roads, etc.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Alhaji Sasaa, leader of the group, sadly revealed that the lack of Assembly members to lobby for developmental projects forces most residents to walk for a distance to assess potable water and other social amenities they lack in the nearby communities.



He said the situation has brought a headache to the community.



Mr. Anthony, another resident who spoke with GhanaWeb, said the unfortunate issue has also been creating a lot of crime scenes within the area.



“There was even an alleged murder last week where a 16-year-old girl was killed due to the darkness. If there were access to light, this wouldn't have happened,” Mr. Anthony disclosed.



The residents are therefore insisting that they need no campaign in the area for the 2024 election from any leader until their demands are fulfilled.



They have, however, threatened "no development, no vote," and also urged President Nana Addo and other stakeholders to blame the two leaders for their decision to boycott the 2024 election due to the lack of development and assembly member in the electoral area.