Residents besiege Ekye Amanfrom Police station over arrested robbery suspect

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A mob besieged the Ekye Amanfrom Police station in Afram Plains South District in Eastern Region Sunday, October 10, 2021, over the arrest of a suspect believed to be part of the four masked robbery gang that attacked a mobile money and provision shops on Saturday leading to the death of one person.



Kasapa News has gathered that the mob wielding sticks, clubs, and stones invaded the premises of the Police station demanding the release of the suspect arrested at the shores of the Afram River by fishermen after he attempted to hire a speed boat to cross the river.



The suspect has been whisked by police to Tease, the District Capital for interrogation.



Meanwhile, the Police SWAT team has been deployed from the Regional Headquarters to the area to help smoke out the suspects.



Background



A motor rider was shot dead by armed robbers at Ekye Amanfrom, a fishing community.



The fully masked four(4) member robbery gang emerged on foot from the Ekye Market centre direction and attacked Samuel Agbozo Enterprise (mobile money and phone shop company), as well as a nearby provision shop at about 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021, amidst sporadic gunshots.



“The robbers who were on foot from the Ekye Market wearing a face mask that covers their head to the neck, wielding daggers and AK47, invaded Samuel Agbozo Enterprise amidst gunshots, destroyed his glass showcase took away the phones he had displayed for sale, took the mobile money cash. They also attacked a nearby provision shop and took away an unspecified amount of money into their bags and absconded into the bush. It was like a movie because people were selling around but nobody could face them” an eyewitness Solomon Ahenkorah told Kasapa News.



A young man on a motorbike identified as Bright, oblivious of the robbery operation, was shot on his motorbike when he approached the robbery scene at the roadside.



The robbers absconded into the bush with an unspecified amount of money and quantities of mobile phones before the arrival of Police officers from Ekye Police station.



The motor rider who was motionless and bleeding profusely from gunshot injury was rushed to Ekye Health Center by the police, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.



This is the second time this year that a mobile money vendor has been attacked in Ekye Amanfrom.



The first attack occurred some six months ago when armed robbers ambushed and attacked a vendor who was on his way home after closing from work in the evening.



He escaped a gunshot but the robbers absconded with his money in his bag.



Kwahu Afram Plains area was notorious for highway robbery attacks which led to fatalities, injuries, and loss of properties.



The new Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare upon assumption of office deployed the Anti -Armed Robbery Taskforce to the area in August this year to deal with the situation.



The task force arrested some 26 suspects for illegally possessing weapons. Police the retrieved cache of arms and ammunition from them.



The IGP and some members of the Police Management Board on September 22, 2021, embarked on a historic 36-hour ground operation visit to Kwahu Afram Plains North and South Districts and worked throughout the night to interact with Police personnel and the public for effective collaboration to enhance the fight against robbery attacks in the area.



Kwahu Afram Plains has since been peaceful but for the latest incident.