Reshuffling of ministers won't solve Ghana's problem – Kwadwo Mpiani

A former Chief of Staff under former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration has indicated that Ghana's current problems will not be solved through only a ministerial reshuffle.



According to Kwadwo Mpiani, there must be a clear basis for the President to reshuffle his ministers in order to achieve great results, but if it is just for the sake of ministers being in office for a long time, therefore, the President must reshuffle them; then no results will be achieved.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' 'PM Express' he said, “you want to reshuffle and why do you want to do that? Is it because those who are in there are not doing their jobs well and therefore you want to change them or you want to do it for the sake of reshuffle?"



Citing a game of football to explain his point further, the former Chief of Staff noted, “in football, the coach; selects his team, he watches them and as they play the football he decides who should be in and who should be out. If the coach believes that those who are in are doing well then it is left for the coach to allow them to stay in.”



Kwadwo Mpiani, however, stressed, “if the coach believes that the team he has is the best, who am I sitting outside to say that he hasn’t got the best team.”



The President has however ruled out any reshuffle of his appointees indicating there is no justification for it.



Speaking in an interview on North Star Radio in Tamale President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, “Many of them [appointees] for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at."



He also claimed that the calls for reshuffling may also come with ulterior motives.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



