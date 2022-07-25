Reshuffle must weed out failed ministers, cut ministers to 30 - Bentil tells Gabby

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Ghana goes to IMF for economic rescue programme



Ghana's foreign reserves low



Calls for reshuffle heightens amid economic downturn



Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has reiterated hi call for a reshuffle which he insists is long overdue.



Reacting to a post by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Bentil said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government needed to avoid a cosmetic process but instead take concrete measures to assuage the vexed citizenry.



Gabby had put up a Facebook post on July 25 suggesting that a reshuffle was not the ultimate solution to Ghana's economic problems.



"It is as if a reshuffle will suddenly end the war in Ukraine, bring down inflation and make the cedi stronger than the dollar," Gabby stated.



Bentil commented under the post as follows: "A reshuffle will be useful even though it is too little too late at this time to prevent the mess we’re in.



"At least it will remove the constant vexation of seeing over 100 ministers running around when they’ve failed so badly.



"It will be meaningful if it leads to the removal of all failed ministers and a reduction to 30 ministers. It will be most annoying if the failures remain after all the noise of reshuffle," he added.



Calls for a reshuffle have heightened in recent months from without and within the governing New Patriotic Party.



President Akufo-Addo has yet to undertake a comprehensive reshuffle since 2017,



