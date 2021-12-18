Reshuffle ministers with presidential ambitions – Kweku Baako tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers who are beginning to show interest in succeeding him as president if they surmount the first hurdle of emerging as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



The seasoned journalist described the conduct of the said minsters as premature.



He was reacting to some proposals including the election of a flagbearer two years before the next general elections. This is one of the many proposals to be considered at the NPP’s national annual delegates conference which begins today Saturday December 18, 2021.



“Those who are showing their presidential ambitions prematurely…the first year of the second term…my advice to the president if he will listen is that if by mid next year, intelligence points to [some ministers nursing presidential ambitions]….and those things the president will make comments as reported by Asaase radio based on intelligence not just rumour…if it continues, he should reshuffle those gentlemen or just send them to Siberia,” he said on Newsfile on Joy News.



Ahead of the delegates conference in Kumasi, some huge billboards with ministers including Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto , Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Joe Ghartey were erected along principal streets in the Ashanti region.



These were subsequently pulled down following a ban on all campaign activities prior to the event.