Reshuffle ministers to enliven government—NPP Group

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Loyal Patriots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle the government.



A statement signed by Mr Maxwell Agyei-Nyanor, Secretary; Mr Bernard Okyere Opoku, Chairman and Mr CDK Opooku, Public Relations Officer of the Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said: "If the President can do that, it will reinforce the fact that the reserve bench is truly occupied with qualified players ready to step on the field to perform."



"Every day in the streets, radio and television, there is an outcry about the President's inability to crack the whip on the conduct of some of his appointees.



"The public utterances are so bad and hurting and some of us find it strange why the President is still defiantly maintaining and keeping some of his appointees in his government. He needs to reshuffle his ministers and other appointees who are sleeping on the job or get some of them out completely," it said.



The statement said it was a common observation that some of the appointees were becoming complacent and seen to be acting with impunity in some situations.



The Group said the time was right for the introduction of fresh energy and ideas into the various Ministries to help the Party win the 2024 elections.



The statement commended the Government for various social interventions and said internal and external factors were responsible for the economic difficulties the country had been burdened with hence the need to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



"COVID-19 is a major economic erosion, which affected every country, especially emerging economies like Ghana and just as we were all breathing cool for a respite, then, came in Russia-Ukraine war. As icing on the cake, this needless war is putting a lot of strain on the world economy and unfortunately, nations such as Ghana, which are not strong enough economically are faced with serious difficulties.



The statement recognised that though the Government was working around the clock to find solutions using both homegrown policies and support from other international agencies such as the IMF, there were other internal factors like exchange rate, citizen's desire for foreign-made goods and most importantly “non- performance” of some government appointees, who must be sacked.