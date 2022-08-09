Reshuffle comments: ‘Cursed’ Akufo-Addo needs urgent prayers – Chief Biney

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Nixon, is urging the public to intercede in the face of God on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Chief Biney reckons President Akufo-Addo is either under some spell or curse and needs urgent spiritual intervention following his recent statements about calls for him to reshuffle his ministers.



Chief Biney on UTV noted that the conduct and posture of President Akufo-Addo is a departure from the reputation he built over the years as a politician and legal practitioner.



He intimated that for the president to give such remarks in the face of the intensive calls from his party is indicative of the fact that he is out of touch with reality.



“It’s looking like President Akufo-Addo has either been hypnotized or cursed. It’s either a curse or someone is working against him spiritually. You look at his achievements before he became president and the kind of things going on now, clearly something is wrong.



“Aside from the individual calls for reshuffle, I have seen some NPP groups also making same calls. If the president would sit somewhere and accuse the NDC of making such calls then we should start praying for him. The president needs spiritual exercise.



“You look at the controversies surrounding Adwoa Safo and the economic challenges facing the country, the president must have come to the realization that Ghanaians want change, so for him to have made that comment clearly shows that he is under some spiritual charm. I’ve realized that he has become stiff nicked. Sometimes in politics, you need either a human face or maturity,” he said.



Demands for reshuffle have become intensive lately following Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund and general hardships in the country.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been singled out by some members of the NDC as one who ought to be axed from office.



Responding to the calls, President Akufo-Addo expressed contentment with the performance of his ministers and aimed a dig at his critics.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo Ss.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



