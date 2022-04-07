Reshuffle Ofori-Atta and bring in a developmental economist – Akufo-Addo urged

Politics of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

A member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh, says the country’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is not up to the task and the earlier he is reshuffled the better.



Ms. Tetteh is recommending to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace his relative with a minister “who has a more economic development mindset”.



Gabriella Tetteh tabled this suggestion while on TV3‘s New Day on Thursday, April 7, talking about the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



She insisted that the country is in the current state as a result of the government’s “unquenchable appetite to borrow especially in foreign-denominated bonds.



“Since Mr. Ofori-Atta became our Finance Minister, everything about him is bonds, bonds, bonds,” Ms. Tetteh observed.



“To be very honest, if I was President Akufo-Addo, I will really think about reshuffling Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and put in somebody who has a more economic developmental mindset and who can help us.”



Mr. Ofori-Atta was appointed Finance Minister when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office.



He has remained in the post since 2017 and was renominated in 2021 as one of the few ministers to have retained their positions from the first tenure of the president.



Though there is a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Ofori-Atta remains the substantive minister.



According to NDC’s Gabriella Tetteh, a Finance Minister is “is very critical to the economy of a country and if his whole head is about the bond market, bond market, bond market, at the end of the day, the real development that we are looking for in this country, we will not find it.”