Reshuffle Ofori-Atta, Amoako-Atta – Jantuah to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyer and social commentator Kwame Jantuah has urged President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle some of his ministers.



Mr. Jantuah says some ministers of the President have not proven to be competent.



He mentioned Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-atta, the Minister of Health, and a few others as ministers who should be reshuffled.



“I do not understand why we have a government and there has not been one reshuffle. I do not understand it. Are we trying to say all the government appointees have done a good job, is that what we are saying?” he asked.



Mr. Jantuah further urged President Akufo-Addo to emulate his predecessor, the first President to come from the NPP, President John Agyekum Kuffour.



“What did he do, he did reshuffle and he told some Ministers I run this government and I’m moving you here. If you don’t want, leave.”



“I think if for nothing, the Minister for Roads and Highways should go, Ministry of Health, I think the Finance Minister should be moved. If you do a poll on Ghanaians they will say that he hasn’t been able to handle the Ministry that well,” he said.



Mr. Jantuah said one classical example has to do with how Mr. Ofori-Atta introduced the controversial Electronic Levy (E-Levy).



“He (Ofori-Atta) did not consult anybody, no consultation with stakeholders, no consultation with opposition parties then you brought it. You now took it to Parliament it raises so much and you are now doing the consultation,” he reiterated.